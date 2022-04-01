Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Gap Down to $64.44

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.44, but opened at $62.91. Q2 shares last traded at $63.28, with a volume of 2,689 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Q2 by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,639,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

