Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.28.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $365.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.04. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

