Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Raised by Analyst

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

USB has been the topic of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

NYSE:USB opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

