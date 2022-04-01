Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Lifted by Analyst

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Taboola.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the third quarter worth about $677,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the third quarter worth about $12,238,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 135.3% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the third quarter worth about $11,149,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taboola.com (Get Rating)
Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.