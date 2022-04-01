Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SFNC. StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

SFNC opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 47,122.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after buying an additional 1,073,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,530,000 after buying an additional 1,036,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after buying an additional 615,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

