Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.32.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $247.28 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

