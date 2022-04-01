Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Issued By William Blair

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alignment Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The business had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after buying an additional 1,473,204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,417 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 919,320 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 209,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 753,296 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

