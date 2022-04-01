Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

