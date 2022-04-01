Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

