Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Decreased by Analyst

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CorMedix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Truist Financial also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%.

CRMD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CRMD opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $10.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CorMedix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CorMedix by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in CorMedix by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CorMedix by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorMedix (Get Rating)

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.