Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stelco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.95 EPS.

Stelco has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$26.50.

