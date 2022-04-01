Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for FB Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6,457.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,713,000 after buying an additional 636,424 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $8,292,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $6,560,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 338,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after buying an additional 147,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,875,000 after buying an additional 133,707 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

