Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Shift Technologies, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Shift Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $182.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 114.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 63,497 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

