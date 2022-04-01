Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nomad Foods Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomad Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

NOMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NOMD stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 106.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 119,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 328.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

