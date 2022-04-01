Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Trading Down 15%

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) dropped 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 13,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 58,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

Q BioMed Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QBIO)

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain.

