Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Trading Down 15%

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) dropped 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 13,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 58,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.
Q BioMed Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QBIO)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Q BioMed (QBIO)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.