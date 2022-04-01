Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Up 31.8% in March

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS QBIO opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. Q BioMed has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.10.
Q BioMed Company Profile (Get Rating)
