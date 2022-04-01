Pyxis Oncology Inc’s (NASDAQ:PYXS) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 6th

Pyxis Oncology’s (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 6th. Pyxis Oncology had issued 10,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

PYXS stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,482,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,751,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.