Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of PYXS opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $5,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pyxis Oncology (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

