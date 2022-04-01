Pyrk (PYRK) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Pyrk has a market cap of $22,158.02 and approximately $904.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pyrk has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003116 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

