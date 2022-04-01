PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $89.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $122.00.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.25.

PVH stock opened at $76.61 on Thursday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

