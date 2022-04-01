Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. 59,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,556,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,326.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,529,000 after buying an additional 1,186,786 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.