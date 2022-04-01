Pundi X Market Capitalization Tops $1.78 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (NPXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00036865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00107565 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.