PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 433,280 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 179.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

PHM stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.86 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

