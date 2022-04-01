PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of PTC by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.94.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

