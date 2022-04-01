Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PMD stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Psychemedics has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 million, a P/E ratio of 115.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Psychemedics news, major shareholder Peter Kamin bought 4,000 shares of Psychemedics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMD. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

