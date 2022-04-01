Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PMD stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Psychemedics has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 million, a P/E ratio of 115.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other Psychemedics news, major shareholder Peter Kamin bought 4,000 shares of Psychemedics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Psychemedics (Get Rating)
Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.
