Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

NYSE PFS remained flat at $$23.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,072. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,561,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,402,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,959,000 after purchasing an additional 287,365 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.