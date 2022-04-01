Provident Financial Services, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Provident Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

PFS opened at $23.40 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

