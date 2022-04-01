PROS (NYSE:PRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.54. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $28,884.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,267 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PROS by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

