ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 256,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 212,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.12, a current ratio of 19.07 and a quick ratio of 18.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (TSE:PMN)
See Also
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.