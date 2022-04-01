ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 256,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 212,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.12, a current ratio of 19.07 and a quick ratio of 18.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

