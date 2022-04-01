Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $57.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Crigman sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $168,917.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113,486 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in Procore Technologies by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,993,000 after purchasing an additional 730,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 500,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

