Private Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.4% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $299.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

