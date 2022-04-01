PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ PSMT traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $78.68. 890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.81. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,170 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $487,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,147 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $152,329.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,280. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

