Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.2% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $153.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,113. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

