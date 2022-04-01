Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLPC traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $64.10. 410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,739. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $82.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $131.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.