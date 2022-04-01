Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to C$115.00 at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

PDS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

PDS stock opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 100,898 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

