PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of PPL by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.88%.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

