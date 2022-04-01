PowerSchool Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,020 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,642% compared to the average volume of 31 call options.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.
PowerSchool stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.