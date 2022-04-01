PowerSchool Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,020 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,642% compared to the average volume of 31 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20. Equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.