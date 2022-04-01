Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.29

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 109612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.78 million and a PE ratio of -57.00.
Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)
Featured Articles
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.