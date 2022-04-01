Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.29

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 109612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.78 million and a PE ratio of -57.00.

Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

