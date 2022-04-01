Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Short Interest Up 46.3% in March

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the February 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 497,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47. Post has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Post will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

