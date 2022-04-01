Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.03. Popular has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.94 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

