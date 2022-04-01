Poplar Forest Capital LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 117,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,000. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.78. 5,686,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,834,829. The company has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

