Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $44.57 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 697,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,878 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 4.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $44,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 137,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after acquiring an additional 117,867 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 66.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 108,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 848,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,780. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

