PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading Down 3.6% After Insider Selling

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $20.07. Approximately 9,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 777,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Specifically, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $7,854,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMVP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.42.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.