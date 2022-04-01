Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $990.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after buying an additional 449,376 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,529,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after buying an additional 208,712 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 200,581 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.