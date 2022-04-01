Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.48.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

