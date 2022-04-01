Plantronics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,593 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 404% compared to the average volume of 514 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of POLY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 219,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,841. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $43.40.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POLY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,331,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,870,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,147,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,189,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics (Get Rating)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

