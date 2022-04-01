Piper Sandler Weighs in on Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $736.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,364,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,516,000 after acquiring an additional 69,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

