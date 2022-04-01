Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

VBTX opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. Veritex has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

