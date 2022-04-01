Piper Sandler Comments on Professional Holding Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Professional in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Professional had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $19.41 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Professional has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Professional stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of -0.04. Professional has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $24.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Professional by 12,270.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Professional by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Professional in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Professional by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Professional news, Director Lawrence Schimmel sold 2,237 shares of Professional stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $47,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

