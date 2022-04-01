Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Republic First Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Republic First Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic First Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $306.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 94,488 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 85,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 63,717 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,606 shares of company stock worth $148,236. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

